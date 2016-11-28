Holiday Gift Guide

Listen Live
November 28, 2016   Hot Topics

Stop by Alvin’s Pools, Spas, and Skis for 20% off ALL in stock merchandise!

999 Century Drive, Dubuque
(563) 584-1770

Happy Holidays From Your Friends at Banworth & Udelhoven

Stop in at any of our 3 locations

Dubuque, IA – 9396 Belleview Heights Rd (563) 583-4839
Platteville, WI – 7177 Highway 81 West (608) 348-9926
Moline, IL – 4602 Avenue of the Cities (309) 764-1421
Or visit our website at www.banworthudelhoven.com

Give the gift of laughter this holiday season.

2017 season tickets make great gifts. Get 5 great plays and musicals for just $85.

Gift certificates are also available.

2728 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA
(563) 588-3377
www.belltowertheater.net

Instruments
Service, Rentals, Lessons, and Sales
Guitars, Basses, Amps, Strings, Accessories, Band & Orchestra

70 N Oak St, Platteville, WI
(608) 348-4199
www.bluenoterepair.com

One size fits all, no assembly required!

FREE $10 Bonus Card with $50 purchase of Gift Cards

1355 Associates Drive (on NW Arterial), Dubuque, IA
(563) 583-0088
www.carlosokellys.com

They get, you receive.
Giving just got a lot more rewarding.
Buy your gift cards today!

For a limited time only, buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card.
Bonus card valid January 1 – February 29, 2017.

3100 Dodge Street, Dubuque, IA
(563) 690-2040
www.chappsdubuque.com

Purchase a $50 Gift Certificate and Receive a $10 Gift Certificate FREE!

3345 Hillcrest Road (Next to Contempo), Dubuque, IA
(563) 588-0234
Facebook – DBQ Fashions
www.dbqfashionsinc.com

Get $10.00 off with a $50.00 purchase on regular priced items.
Not good with other offers. Not valid for on-line purchases. 1 per visit.
Discount valid through 12/31/16. Redeem discount in store.

2600 Dodge St, Suite C4, Dubuque, IA
(563) 580-2034
www.dirtroaddarlings.com

Buy $40 dollars worth of gift certificates and get $10 free!

555 JFK Road – Kennedy Mall, Dubuque
(563) 557-1729
dubuqueminingcompany.com

With 10,000 square feet of space filled with quality consignments of all kinds we offer: Antiques, Fashions, Jewelry, Art, Furniture, Christmas Decor, Lamps, Oriental Carpets, Quilts, Toys, Books, Records, and more. Inventory changes weekly.

Open Daily 9:00 am Sundays open at Noon
Close 6:00 pm Sunday thru Thursday
Friday and Saturday evenings until 9:00 pm

201 North Commerce Street, Galena, IL
(563) 543-5201
www.ezsellusa.com

You can’t make everyone happy…You’re not pizza!
Make everyone on your list happy this year with a Falbo Bros. gift card.

Buy $25 in gift cards for just $20

For gourmet pizza delivered call (563) 588-9100
3250 Kennedy Circle, Dubuque, IA
www.falbobrospizza.com

Send some comforts of home to those who serve our country! Know someone who won’t be home for the holidays? We’re Offering free shipping to all APO/military addresses to make it that much easier to send them the perfect holiday treat. Give us a call for more details.

110 S Main St, Galena, IL
(815) 777-4116
greatpopcorn.com

Get up to $1,000.00 off a 2016 or pre-ordered 2017 Hot Spring hot tub!

Located in Plaza 20
2600 Dodge Street, Dubuque, IA
(563) 582-6745
Facebook – J&J Pool Spa & Billiards
www.jjpoolandspa.com

Give the gift of the Tri-States best Mexican Cuisine and Margaritas.
Gift Certificates from Los Aztecas make great stocking stuffers
20% off gift certificates in any amount through December 31st.

FELIZ NAVIDAD!

2700 Dodge St, Dubuque, IA – (563) 584-0212
2345 NW Arterial, Dubuque, IA – (563) 583-5026
975 Galena Square, Galena, IL – (815) 777-9066
www.losaztecasrestaurants.com

Buy $35 in gift certificates and get $5 FREE!
Buy $100 in gift certificates and get $25 FREE!

Check our Facebook pages daily for a chance at 1/2 price gift cards!

Offer ends 12/24/16

555 John F Kennedy Road, Dubuque, IA
(563) 582-4971
www.mindframetheaters.com

Purchase or Renew one regularly priced membership and gift a second 2017 membership of equal or lesser value for HALF OFF!

  • BOGO memberships must be purchased at the Museum & Aquarium box office. Upon purchase, you will receive a voucher card that you can gift to whomever you would like to receive the discounted 2017 membership.
  • Gifted membership is for 2017 calendar year only, regardless of date the voucher card is redeemed.
  • Voucher card must be redeemed at the Museum & Aquarium box office in order for the gifted membership to be activated
  • BOGO memberships apply to Individual, Dual, Family, or Grandparent memberships of equal or lesser value.
  • BOGO offer expires December 31, 2016.

350 E. 3rd Street, Dubuque, IA
(563) 557-9545
www.rivermuseum.com

Molly’s Silver
Screen Canteen

 Buy $25 in gift cards and receive an additional $5 gift card or a free drink any size at time of purchase.

Located inside Mindframe Theaters
555 JFK Rd, Dubuque, IA
(563) 588-9094
www.mollyscanteen.com

Free gift with $25 purchase.
Limit one coupon per customer per visit.
Expires April 15, 2017.

402 S. Main St, Galena, IL
(815) 777-1999
www.poopsies.com

Stocking Stuffers

Buy $25 in gift cards, get $5 FREE
Buy $50 in gift cards, get $10 FREE

Christmas hours:
6am-5pm Monday-Friday
7am-3pm on Saturdays
8am-3pm on Sundays

495 N Grandview Ave, Dubuque, IA
(563) 231-6105
rubixcoffee.weebly.com

10% off any gift certificate purchase, just mention you saw this ad in The KAT FM Holiday Gift Guide. Offer expires December 24th, 2016. Not good with other discounts or offers.

5630 Saratoga Rd, Dubuque, IA
(563) 556-4224
skatecountrydubuque.com

Happy SPA-LA-DAYS from The Spa Gallery

$500.00 off any SUNDANCE SPA
Expires January 31, 2017

$200.00 off any C.L. Baily Pool Table.
Expires January 31, 2017.

Must present coupon before purchase is made, only one coupon per person per visit. No cash value!

4486 Dodge Street, Dubuque, IA
(563) 588-1687
www.sundancespas.com

Sparkle Flair and Hair – Full Service Salon & Spa
Stop in for daily gift certificate specials

Pamper yourself for the Holidays.
Shellac with Samantha – $15
Therapeutic Massage with Kendra – $50
Pedicure with Samantha – $20

Closed Sunday / Mon by appointment / Tues-Fri 10-5 / Sat 9-2

Stylists available any time of day by appointment

82 Main St, Dubuque, IA
(563) 845-7889
sparkleflairandhair.com

FREE 6 inch sub with purchase of a $25 gift card.
Free sub mus be redeemed at time of qualifying card purchase. Additional charge for extras and deluxe. Plus tax where applicable. May not be combined with other offers, coupons, or discounts.
Offer expires 1/2/17

673 Sinsinawa Ave, East Dubuque, IL
(815) 747-9905
www.subway.com

Give a gift, get a gift.
Sundown gift cards make a great stocking stuffer.
For a limited time only you can buy a $50 gift card and receive a bonus gift card for $10.  Gift cards can be used for anything at Sundown, from the Sundown Grill, to the ticket window and everything in between.
Limit 2 per household.

Please go to http://sundownmtn.com/promotional-gift-card/ to purchase your gift cards today.

16991 Asbury Rd, Dubuque, IA
(563) 556-6676
sundownmtn.com

Gift Certificates make a great gift for any of your Holiday Shopping needs!

For the best deals and great service on a network you’ll love, visit Tricom Cellular Satellite & Electronics, your local U.S. Cellular® Authorized Agent in Platteville, Lancaster & Darlington.

1527 E Bus Hwy 151 – Platteville
1511 Ihm Street – Lancaster
193 Christensen Dr – Darlington
www.tricomcellular.com

Wooden Wardrobe

  • Tribal
  • Comfy USA
  • Jag jeans
  • Venesha Angora
  • Fine sterling with semi precious stones
  • Meadowbrook guards

209 N. Main, Galena, IL
(815) 777-0335
www.woodenwardrobegalena.com

Something Special

  • Infant and Children’s Clothing
  • Trollbeads 40% Off!
  • Polish Pottery
  • Personalized vintage signs
  • Aidan & Anais swaddle blankets
  • Robeez shoes

208 N. Main, Galena, IL
(815) 777-0008
www.somethingspecialgalena.com