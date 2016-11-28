Holiday Gift Guide
Stop by Alvin’s Pools, Spas, and Skis for 20% off ALL in stock merchandise!
999 Century Drive, Dubuque
Happy Holidays From Your Friends at Banworth & Udelhoven
Stop in at any of our 3 locations
Dubuque, IA – 9396 Belleview Heights Rd (563) 583-4839
Give the gift of laughter this holiday season.
2017 season tickets make great gifts. Get 5 great plays and musicals for just $85.
Gift certificates are also available.
2728 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA
Instruments
70 N Oak St, Platteville, WI
One size fits all, no assembly required!
FREE $10 Bonus Card with $50 purchase of Gift Cards
1355 Associates Drive (on NW Arterial), Dubuque, IA
They get, you receive.
For a limited time only, buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card.
3100 Dodge Street, Dubuque, IA
Purchase a $50 Gift Certificate and Receive a $10 Gift Certificate FREE!
3345 Hillcrest Road (Next to Contempo), Dubuque, IA
Get $10.00 off with a $50.00 purchase on regular priced items.
2600 Dodge St, Suite C4, Dubuque, IA
Buy $40 dollars worth of gift certificates and get $10 free!
555 JFK Road – Kennedy Mall, Dubuque
With 10,000 square feet of space filled with quality consignments of all kinds we offer: Antiques, Fashions, Jewelry, Art, Furniture, Christmas Decor, Lamps, Oriental Carpets, Quilts, Toys, Books, Records, and more. Inventory changes weekly.
Open Daily 9:00 am Sundays open at Noon
201 North Commerce Street, Galena, IL
You can’t make everyone happy…You’re not pizza!
Buy $25 in gift cards for just $20
For gourmet pizza delivered call (563) 588-9100
Send some comforts of home to those who serve our country! Know someone who won’t be home for the holidays? We’re Offering free shipping to all APO/military addresses to make it that much easier to send them the perfect holiday treat. Give us a call for more details.
110 S Main St, Galena, IL
Get up to $1,000.00 off a 2016 or pre-ordered 2017 Hot Spring hot tub!
Located in Plaza 20
Give the gift of the Tri-States best Mexican Cuisine and Margaritas.
FELIZ NAVIDAD!
2700 Dodge St, Dubuque, IA – (563) 584-0212
Buy $35 in gift certificates and get $5 FREE!
Check our Facebook pages daily for a chance at 1/2 price gift cards!
Offer ends 12/24/16
555 John F Kennedy Road, Dubuque, IA
Purchase or Renew one regularly priced membership and gift a second 2017 membership of equal or lesser value for HALF OFF!
350 E. 3rd Street, Dubuque, IA
Molly’s Silver
|Buy $25 in gift cards and receive an additional $5 gift card or a free drink any size at time of purchase.
Located inside Mindframe Theaters
Free gift with $25 purchase.
402 S. Main St, Galena, IL
Stocking Stuffers
Buy $25 in gift cards, get $5 FREE
Christmas hours:
495 N Grandview Ave, Dubuque, IA
10% off any gift certificate purchase, just mention you saw this ad in The KAT FM Holiday Gift Guide. Offer expires December 24th, 2016. Not good with other discounts or offers.
5630 Saratoga Rd, Dubuque, IA
Happy SPA-LA-DAYS from The Spa Gallery
$500.00 off any SUNDANCE SPA
$200.00 off any C.L. Baily Pool Table.
Must present coupon before purchase is made, only one coupon per person per visit. No cash value!
4486 Dodge Street, Dubuque, IA
Sparkle Flair and Hair – Full Service Salon & Spa
Pamper yourself for the Holidays.
Closed Sunday / Mon by appointment / Tues-Fri 10-5 / Sat 9-2
Stylists available any time of day by appointment
82 Main St, Dubuque, IA
FREE 6 inch sub with purchase of a $25 gift card.
673 Sinsinawa Ave, East Dubuque, IL
Give a gift, get a gift.
Please go to http://sundownmtn.com/promotional-gift-card/ to purchase your gift cards today.
16991 Asbury Rd, Dubuque, IA
Gift Certificates make a great gift for any of your Holiday Shopping needs!
For the best deals and great service on a network you’ll love, visit Tricom Cellular Satellite & Electronics, your local U.S. Cellular® Authorized Agent in Platteville, Lancaster & Darlington.
1527 E Bus Hwy 151 – Platteville
Wooden Wardrobe
209 N. Main, Galena, IL
Something Special
208 N. Main, Galena, IL