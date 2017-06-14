Kids in the Community

The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation’s 7th Annual Camp Casper will bring the world of water to 45 kids between the ages of 9 and 13. The camp begins June 19th and runs through the 23rd. To register, call (815) 777-2248 or www.galenaarc.org.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 — 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Busy Bees Program

The City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department, in partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is offering a Busy Bees program for children ages 6 to 12 at the Lower Bee Branch Creek. Registration and more information is available at cityofdubuque.org