Home
News
Dubuque & Tri-State News
Regional News
National News
Sports
Weather
Kat Kalendar
Kat Kalendar
Kids in the Community
Submit an Event to our Community Calendar
Staff
On-Air
Sales and Support
Hot Topics
Programs
Request Line
Contact Us
Advertise
Contest Rules
SW Tech Announcement
October 13, 2017
Hot Topics
February 12th is their Valentine's Dinner in the General's . For reservations visit
http://desotohouse.com/special-valentine-dinner-sunday-february-12th/
.
Valentine's Escape, save 15% off a room with code #ISMAS, expires 2/28/17
Molly's Silver Screen Canteen
Give your sweetheart a FREE drink. Buy a Medium drink and get a Medium FREE. From 2/10-2/17/2017. Try a Red Velvet Mocha. Chocolate with your choice of cherry, strawberry, or raspberry.
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE
Send Love...Send Flowers. Call 563.690.1500 to order your bouquet today!
© 2017
92.9 KAT FM
Radio Dubuque EEO Public File
KATF Public File