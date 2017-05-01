Win with the Wisconsin Dells and KAT FM!

Listen Live
May 1, 2017   Hot Topics

Listen to KAT FM for your chance to win the 2017 Wisconsin Dells season opener cards. Get free and reduced admissions to some of the hottest Dells attractions, plus discounts on food, lodging and camping. Visit wisdells.com for information. Cards are valid May 26th through June 29th. On air, online, and on location, it’s your chance to win a family four pack from Wisconsin Dells and your family fun station, 92.9 KAT FM.

Please note that if you win season opener cards on the air or online, you must pick them up within one week of winning.

Kennedy Mall Remote Schedule
Friday May 19th – 4:00pm to 6:00pm
Friday May 26th – Noon to 2:00pm

Enter to win a family 4 pack of Wisconsin Dells season opener books from 92.9 KAT FM!

  • Simply fill out the form below to be entered to win a family 4 pack of Wisconsin Dells season opener books!

    All fields are required. Winners will be contacted by email, so please enter a valid email address that you own and have access to.

    If chosen as a winner, you must pick up your books within one (1) week of notification.

    Winners will be announced on 5/17, 5/18, and 5/19.
    One entry per household, must be at least 18 to enter.

 

